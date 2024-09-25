Is This the Spiciest Fruit in Yakima?

Yakima has no lack of amazing, authentic Mexican food. That includes not only main dishes but even candy and street food.

A popular one in Yakima is vasos de fruta or Mexican street fruit cups that have cut or cubed or sometimes spears of fruit like mango, watermelon, cucumber, pineapple, and sometimes other items often in a cup or sometimes a to-go-style container that has been sprinkled with Tajin or some blend of Mexican spices to give it a little heat and a little kick.

Except in this case, a lot of heat and a lot of kick.

The one in the photo came from Pto. Vallarta Snack Bar on the corner of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.

I'm looking forward to visiting soon, but we had a coworker drop this off for us to try.

spicy fruit pto vallarta

I can handle my spice pretty well, but this had just an extra something-or-other that made it stand out more than just someone else chopping up fruit and adding some generic seasoning. This was perfect.

And had a heat that I don't think we were expecting.

If it was just standard it would have been fine.

This, however, since they're using authentic ingredients it made it taste even better, but had a kick that I wasn't expecting.

The other food from this place looks amazing, too. I can't wait to visit in person sometime soon now that they're open.

Check out Pto. Vallarta Snack Bar at 5 N. Front Street in downtown Yakima.

