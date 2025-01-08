Did you get sick within the last few weeks?

Yeah, so did just about everyone else, it seems.

In fact, Axios reported that sick cases in Washington State basically quadrupled in the month of December alone.

And I was one of them.

I got sick shortly after I returned from a weekend getaway in Sacramento. Simply by flying on airplanes many may be prone to get sick. They say the air gets filtered often in aircrafts, but when you're sitting next to strangers or even at events like the one I was attending, shaking hands and talking to people, anything can happen.

And anything can definitely happen in the cold months winter.

These cases can range from mild headaches with mild temperatures to full blown influenza.

They're saying, so far, 11 confirmed deaths due to influenza this season.

They've also had 199 hospitalizations along with 32 influenza-like illness outbreaks in long-term care places.

Never fun.

I should count myself fortunate that I didn't have much of a temperature. I think I had one once overnight as I had fever dreams one time, but the rest I just felt miserable. Slight headache, joint aches, congestion in my nose that transferred to my lungs.

It felt like I had COVID but I tested for that and it turned up negative.

How to prevent? The ol' tried and true methods always work.

Wash your hands, keep your place as sanitary as possible, wear a mask if needed, and there's no shame in getting that flu shot.

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle