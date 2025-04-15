No, You Can’t Keep that Raccoon! 5 Animals You Can’t Keep in WA Due to Rabies
There are plenty of animals that make great pets if you can accommodate them.
Plenty of people in Washington State and especially here in Yakima have dogs, cats, and fish.
Some people may even have lizards, ferrets, and
Those on the outside of town might even have horses and goats. That's pretty cool.
But what about raccoons?
Can You Have Chickens in Your Backyard in Yakima?
They look fun and furry and fuzzy. You see a raccoon digging through your trash on your Ring camera and think to yourself, "...I could domesticate it."
I'm sorry to say, owning a raccoon is, in fact, illegal here in the United States.
Why is it illegal to own a raccoon?
Rabies.
Because of rabies.
The Washington State Department of Health says that raccoons are an illegal animal.
Not to say that dogs, cats, ferrets, and other pets can't get rabies, but raccoons are on the no-no list from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
What animals are illegal to own as pets in Washington State due to rabies?
From WSDA you cannot own these animals.
Raccoons
Coyotes
Skunks
Foxes
Bats
Sorry.
Really, it's for your own safety. Yes, these creature can look cute and fun, especially in cartoon form, but for the sake of your safety and the safety of those around you just don't and find a way to get over it.
