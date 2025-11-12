It's fun to decorate the house with Christmas decorations. You're trying to be the one on the block with the most or best display. However, there are some you may think are decorations that could put your house above the rest that, unfortunately, are considered illegal.

illegal christmas house Canva loading...

These are not to be used as Christmas decorations

Fireworks

Smileus Smileus loading...

Not only are fireworks illegal in many areas of Washington State, including Yakima, it can cause fires and unneeded noise.

Non-Certified Lights

Fotomicar Fotomicar loading...

These could be lights purchase from outside of the United States that didn't go through the same coding needed for U.S. sales. With certification they could be cheap lights that can cause electrical fires.

Candles

Wavebreakmedia Ltd Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

Like, real candles. Advised against as real candles can cause real fires, both inside and outside.

Dried Christmas Trees

CrackerClips CrackerClips loading...

A dried, real Christmas tree can cause a real fire really fast.

Sprayed Christmas Trees

Pablo Demetrio Scapinachis Armstrong Pablo Demetrio Scapinachis Armstrong loading...

Sometimes trees are sprayed with a solution to make them pretty. Not all sprays but there are some that use unsafe, unapproved chemicals which violates safety standards.

Get our free mobile app

Sprays with Banned Chemicals

Vincentguerault Vincentguerault loading...

Same with the tree. Again, not all sprays but there may be some with unapproved chemicals.

Lights That Look Like Emergency Lights

Alex_Schmidt Alex_Schmidt loading...

Maybe part of your decoration involves Santa getting pulled over. You can't have lights that flash red and blue next to each other as those are reserved for police and unlawful to use on your own. This goes for any emergency light setup.

Loud Music/Noises

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Washington State has a noise ordinance from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. (I believe it's 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Yakima, specifically). No loud music playing from your display.

Anything that Leaks Into the Sidewalk/Street

can72 can72 loading...

It's fine if it's on your own property but soon as it gets into the sidewalk, it becomes city property and, thus, gets into obscuration laws. Just make sure the displays and inflatables stay in your own yard.

Read More: The Shop in WA Where it’s Christmas All Year Long

Anything that Blocks Fire Exits or Fire Safety Equipment

Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth loading...

So long as your display isn't blocking a fire hydrant, for instance, you should be good.

Bonus: Overloaded Outlets

sikhorn sikhorn loading...

Not necessary a Christmas decoration, but overloading an outlet, especially multiple outlets, breaks fire code and can cause electrical fires.