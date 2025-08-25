IHOP was a favorite for many in Union Gap. For many years, conveniently near the end of Valley Mall Blvd right by the highway exit you'd find this humble building with familiar, blue roof.

When you saw this, you knew deliciousness was in store for you.

ihop yakima 2012

A keen eye on a local Facebook group noticed that IHOP is listed with a complete address and everything.

Could IHOP be returning to the Yakima Valley?

Combo Plates at this Combo Restaurant

A few years ago there was the idea of Applebee's and IHOP teaming up that could see IHOP in the morning, then Applebee's at night.

This looks like it could be the case coming soon to the Yakima Valley.

Victor in the Grandview Now Facebook group saw there was an IHOP address listed for Grandview.

ihop grandview

This puts the Grandview location at 100 Higgins Way at a new truck plaza development that's been under way for the past year.

The idea is this truck plaza would host one of those Applebee's/IHOP dual-locations which would be great as a truck stop just before Grandview if you're heading southeast through Sunnyside.

This wouldn't be the only IHOP within driving distance. There are already locations in Ellensburg, Pasco, and Kennewick.

This Grandview location would be the closest to Yakima. Only by a few minutes, but still.