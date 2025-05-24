FDA Recalls Popular Ice Cream Over Possible Plastic Contamination
Another day, another recall.
I had to say it but there are so many recalls happening with food and products that's it's hard to keep up.
When you get something as beloved as ice cream involved, it's hard to ignore.
The FDA has issued a voluntary recall on ice cream distributed by Wells Enterprises.
Wells Enterprises has 103 distribution centers around the US.
According to Oregon Live these distrobution centers can include Gordon Food Service, US Foods, Sysco Corp as well as some restaurants including Johnny Rockets and Planet Smoothie.
Ice Cream Recall
The are somewhere around 18,000 tubs of various flavors of ice cream being recalled due to the fact they may contain plastics.
These vary from vanilla to rocky road to just about any flavor in between.
The FDA site has more details including which specific flavors and the UPC and expiration dates to look out for.
