Yakima got a sprinkling of snow overnight. It wasn't a lot, but just enough to make the drivers who just moved here from California nervous. It was just enough for kids to see if there was a 2-hour delay for schools. It was barely enough for a snowman, but enough of a snowfalls to have people point out the obvious 'Hey, it's snowing!'

February usually has some decent snowfall in Yakima and it still feels like it may snow even more, but how much more? And how often?

Looking ahead at the weather, we're expecting a bit more snow on the ground here in the next week or so, a little almost every day.

Again, probably not enough to cancel school or even build a snowman, but enough to cover your tracks and just enough to make it annoying if you must have a perfectly clear driveway.

Yakima is expecting a little more snow Friday and Saturday with highs only in the upper 30s.

Clear-ish on Sunday.

Then more snow expected on Monday.

After looking at clear skies on Tuesday it's gonna be cold next week with more snow on Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the upper 20s possibly just reaching 30.

After next week, it should warm up back to the 40s but it's bound to be a cold one next week with more snow expected. Not a bad idea to invest in some ice melt and an ice scrapper if needed.

