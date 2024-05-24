I don't know about breakfast being 'the most important meal of the day', a phrase written by the dude who founded Kellogg's in the late 1800s as an advertising slogan, but I do love breakfast food.

Bacon, sausage, eggs of any type, toast, pancakes, french toast -- I can go on and on about how much I love breakfast food.

If I'm at a restaurant that promotes breakfast any time, I'm ordering breakfast every time. I love it.

And hole-in-the-wall restaurants are some of the best. These hidden gems of any town.

There are some great breakfast restaurants here in Washington state. When you combine both and find a hole-in-the-wall breakfast spot, it's even better.

Where is the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant for breakfast in Washington?

According to MSN, that top spot belongs to a place in Seattle called Morsel.

MSN goes on to mention Morsel is known for their biscuits with plenty of toppings to choose from. They also have breakfast sandwiches.

Morsel's slogan is Biscuits and Coffee. Made by People Who Care. I love that.

They even have a strawberries and cream one where the 'cream' is a blend of cream cheese and yogurt. I'm sure this one would be very popular.

They do carry other items than just biscuits and sandwiches. They also do a variety of soups.

These biscuits look amazing. Next time you're in Seattle around the U-District swing by Morsel and check them out.

See the other hole-in-the-wall breakfast spots around the country on MSN.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein