FDA Recalls Vodka Seltzers Over Energy Drink Mix-up
Imagine grabbing an energy drink and discovering it's actually a vodka seltzer in a similar can.
That oddly specific scenario is exactly what happened recently.
High Noon Vodka Seltzer Cosplaying as Celsius Energy Drink
The High Noon company is doing a voluntary recall on their 12 packs of Vodka Seltzer Beach Pack as, when you open it, you may find some cans of Celsius energy drink.
Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, to be specific.
The FDA website has more information on what has happened, exactly.
Although that's what the can says, inside is, indeed, more vodka seltzers.
I repeat: If you purchase the High Noon Beach Pack 12 pack and notice they included Celsius blue razz energy drinks in there, the contents inside is not an energy drink but a vodka seltzer which includes alcohol.
There are some UPCs to consider in his product recall.
High Noon UPC: 085000040065
CELSIUS UPC 8 89392 00134 1
FDA also mentions that Celsius usually has a black lid. These affected cans that look like Celsius but have the High Noon vodka seltzer inside will have a silver lid as part of the shipping and manufacturing error.
That should be far easier to spot.
Not a bad idea to match the silver top Celsius can with the UPC just in case.
If you happen to find yours have been affected you can return for a refund or replacement.
FDA also lists contact information for more information as well.
The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers In Washington Stores Right Now
Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts
39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
Washington's Top 10 Commodities
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
Where Are Washington's Best Onion Rings Found?
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner