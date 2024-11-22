Tiny Town in Washington Named ‘Hardest to Spell’ in Entire State
The state of Washington has a lot of names not found outside of our region.
You know you're in Washington when you get town names like Toppenish, Wapato, Selah, Tacoma, Seattle, Puyallup... even Yakima is a unique one.
But there's one small town that stands out as, according to the experts, is the hardest to spell.
Do you think you know what it is?
What is the hardest town to spell in Washington State?
According to the experts at 24/7 Wall St. it's the small town of Qui-nai-elt Village.
A town so small I've never heard of it.
As it turns out Qui-nai-elt Village is just north of Ocean Shores along the Washington coast line.
According to Wikipedia, this town only has 320 residents who's average age is above 50.
Looking at it on a map, it's basically a neighborhood with a few blocks. No stores, no gas station, just some people who live off the beaten path away from most of civilization. Sounds like a pretty good life if you enjoy peace and quiet.
24/7 Wall St. took each state and found the town that's the hardest to spell and, with Washington having many, this small town of Qui-nai-elt Village takes the proverbial cake.
Hardest to pronounce as well? Well, they weren't taking into consideration for that, really, but I bet this would rank high on that list as well.
