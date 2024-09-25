More than Half of Washington State are Considered ‘Gray Area’ Drinkers

If you drink, how do you consider yourself? Do you have a beer every day or even a couple after a long day at work? Maybe you only drink at social events.

Perhaps you only ever drink on St. Patrick's Day and then make up for lost time on that one day.

I mean, I wouldn't recommend it, but it could happen.

Our friends at MyBioSource.com say there are 2.4 million Washingtonians that are self-described gray area drinkers.

That's 52% of the state of Washington's drinking population.

What is a Gray Area Drinker?

Gray area drinking is that fine line between being an alcoholic and, well, not. You still drink, but it's that gray area to say 'you can stop any time you want' and you honestly can, but still don't as you may not feel like you need to.

And in most cases, you don't need to. But still.

They say one out of every 3 drinking adults have a hard time saying No to alcohol when they're wish others.

They study also goes on to say that 24% of people say they don't often go a full week without some type of drink.

Drinking is socially acceptable. It's also big business for Washington State.

It could be a quick drink starts with a way of dealing with stress or something that can build up quickly. It's still something to keep in mind if you use alcohol as a way of self medicating.

These are all things to consider, especially when you're talking about half of the population of Washington State.

Read more at MyBioSource.com

