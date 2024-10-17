Ghostbusters-themed Doughnuts have Invaded Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is no stranger to themed doughnuts for various times of year. Something to celebrate to the seasons or maybe even a promotional tie-in with a new movie or something, there's always something new at Krispy Kreme along with their traditional favorites.
This time it's Ghostbusters -- a personal favorite of mine.
Here's a look at the doughnuts.
What are the Ghostbusters doughnuts at Krispy Kreme?
We have the Slimer Doughnut. This colorful doughnut is filled with green ooze (lemon-flavored). I love the colors on this one. That Slimer on the top is edible.
The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man doughnut is sectional glazed doughnut holes attached together witha marshmallowy buttercreme.
The doughnut with the classic Ghostbusters logo has a cookies and creme frosting and Oreo crumbles. That was a favorite around here.
The final one in this box was called the Ecto-sprinkled doughnut which is just orange-colored icing and fun sprinkles.
As always, these are only available for a limited time. You can grab a dozen to share or just get one or two individually as needed.
Has me excited for what doughnuts may be coming for November into the holiday season. Time will tell but know that they'll be available at our local Krispy Kreme locations include the one we have on South 1st in Yakima.
LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years
Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis