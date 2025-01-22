List of Washington GameStop Locations Closing in January
GameStop seems to be the king of video game stores in the United States.
Growing up in Yakima we didn't even have a Toys R Us until the 90s. I grew up with Montgomery Ward, Kay-Bee Toys and Hobby and there were a few stores like Fred Meyer and even PayLess (now Rite-Aid) had video games for a short time.
It wasn't until Software Etc. which turned to GameStop because the powerhouse it is today for people to find the latest and greatest video games as soon as they're released.
Over the years, GameStop has seen a decline. They do promotions and other things to stay in the game, so to speak, like introducing other items like video game merchandise, Funko pops, and other trinkets to include with sales.
No longer is it just video games and strategy guides, with the guides being the upsell. Now they have a lot of times along with the new and used video games.
Though many stores are doing great, they are closing several locations across the United States which includes stores right here in Washington.
The GameStop locations closing in Washington
Looking at the list, Washington is very fortunate that only one store was closing in the month of January and that store is in Vancouver, WA.
This location was their mall location along with the other another Vancouver location that closed in 2024 along with locations in Everett, Federal Way, Kent, Seattle, and Shelton.
Yakima is safe for now which is good as it's our only one. Here's hoping it stays off the list.
