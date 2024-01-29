Game & Grog in Yakima is Closing their Doors for Good
Game & Grog was a neat little eclectic bar that was unlike any other bar in Yakima. They would host Magic the Gathering tournaments, video game competitions, the legendary Rock Band nights, and even hosted drag shows. To some, it was just a small gathering place for friends with free video game consoles you can play while enjoying a drink. To others, it was a safe place where the young adults of Yakima would always feel welcome.
Even though they lasted through the pandemic, it's an unfortunate day where Game & Grog have announced that they're closing their doors at the end of the week.
They posted this on their Facebook.
To our dear Game & Grog Family,
(you know it's serious when we adress you as the family)
We are devastated to announce that after 5 years we will be closing our doors at the end of next week. 💔 We scraped and clawed to try to stay open, but the many insurmountable financial, inflation, and post covid recession issues that have built over the past few years were just too much.
We are heartbroken to lose our business, but also because we can no longer provide this safe welcoming space to Yakima. We would not have made it through five years, and especially not the last few months without immense support from all of you and everyone in our lives. Please come down and say hi this weekend or next week if you can, we'd love to see you all at least one more time.
We are so grateful for this experience and we know that G&G will live in so many hearts for years to come.
I know I found myself there a time or two just to have a drink and play the consoles they had around the room.
Sad to see another business in town close for any reason.
Another reminder that you don't have to wait until Small Business Saturday to support your local businesses. Investing locally ensures you keep your favorite restaurants and shops open for as long as possible.
