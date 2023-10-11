Free Idea for Anyone in Yakima: Elephant Ear Cookies
Elephant Ears are a state fair staple. That big ol' floppy fried dough with rich butter and cinnamon and sugar makes just about the perfect treat and large enough to feed several as needed (if you're into sharing, of course).
I was at a bakery out of town when I saw something that definitely caught my eye. It was something I had never heard of before but was immediately interested.
Elephant Ear Cookies
Well, I knew I had to grab one.
You'd think these would be like snickerdoodles but they're not. These Elephant Ear Cookies had almost a croissant texture but still a baked cookie. It was interesting but it was great.
They weren't little Elephant Ears, though. They still seemed like a large cookie, but the inside of the cookie was kind of flakey and hollow like an Elephant Ear can be at times. It was very neat.
If you're a local bakery in town looking for new ideas that can draw the local nostalgia for someone who's from Yakima, much like how many local places now serve Cheese Zombies, may I suggest experimenting with these Elephant Ear Cookies.
It's something I thought I'd never see but I'm glad I did.
