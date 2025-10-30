Washing your car has a lot of benefits.

Not only does it make your car nice and shiny but if you leave dirt and gunk, in general, on your car, there's more chance of permeant damage to your car's paint job, cause corrosion, and other forms of damage reducing the resale value.

Always best to wash your car when you can.

The good news is that our friends at Circle K are having a Free Car Wash day on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Free Car Wash

Circle K location across Washington State, Oregon, and California, including the one right here in Yakima, are offering a FREE Ultimate car wash as a thank you for visiting Circle K.

This is going on from 6 a.m. until midnight. Swing by and grab a free car wash.

What's the catch?

You'd think that the free car wash was with purchase of gas or so much in items from the store but, not, it's just a free car wash.

If there was a catch of any kind, it's the upsell.

Circle K is launching a subscription deal where you can get two months of unlimited car washes for $9.99 that comes with a 3rd month free.

You can sign up for that through the Circle K Car Wash app but only through January 2026.

The unfortunate idea is that Free Car Wash day falls on the day before Halloween.

Murphy's Law states that if you wash your car, it's bound to rain the next day.

Will we have rain on Halloween? There's always a chance, but let's hope not.