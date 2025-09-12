Target Shoppers Need To Know About This Burrito Bowl Recall
Have you ever noticed all the fine print on our food items?
It's there for a reason.
There are many with food allergies where consuming something not fit for them could cause serious illness.
Fortunately, the FDA keeps an eye out for these things to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.
There are always product recalls so best to keep up to date the best we can.
Undeclared allergens
Especially when it comes to something as severe as an undeclared allergen.
These can, not only, make you ill, but be life-threatening.
This recall is from One Frozen, LLC who sells their items at Target on a national level.
The item in question is specifically the Good & Gather Southwest Style Burrito Bowl Blend.
Here's some info from FDA to look out for.
Product Identification:
Product Name: Good & Gather™ Burrito Bowl Blend, Southwest-Style (Frozen)
Package Size: 12 oz (340g) bags
UPC: 085239931356 – Lot codes can be found under the Nutrition Label on the back of the packaging
Lot Codes: L5055-1, L5055-2, L5055-3, L5055-4, L5055-5, and L5055-6
Best if Used by Date: 08/24/2026
Quantity Distributed: 57,240 consumer units
Fortunately, no illness has been reported because of this.
Let's keep it that way.
If you have the Good & Father Southwest Style Burrito Bowl Blend in the freezer currently, return it or toss it.
