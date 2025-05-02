Hold Old Until You Need a Fishing License in WA
Fishing season is upon us here in Washington State.
Gonna be going out to stock up on supplies, maybe finally get to use your new pole you got for Christmas, get your fishing license updated, and maybe bring some new people along with you to get them involved.
But what if those new people are young. How old do they need to be before they require a fishing license?
Maybe you have your kids or even grandkids or their friends who have never been fishing before?
Hold old do you need to be before you require a fishing license in Washington State?
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife you have to be 15 or older to require a fishing license in Washington State. If you're 14 or less (as long as you can hold your own pole) you don't need a license.
Furthermore, you don't need a license if you're fishing for bullfrogs for any age. Collect away!
However, if you're going for actual fish like steelhead, salmon, halibut... even Dungeness crab, you'll need a license. That is if you're 15 or older.
Where to buy a fishing license in Washington State
They've made it very easy to get a fishing license in WA. You can do it online or go to one of the many locations around the state.
Hope this helps! Good luck out in the waters this fishing season!
