Yakima to Experience the First 100 Degree Day This Friday

When summer hits in Yakima, it's not a light tap or gentile nudge. No, when summer hits in Yakima it hits and hits hard.

Looking ahead into the weather forecast it's showing that the temps are going to ramp up to the triple digits as soon as this Friday with no signs of dropping significantly anytime soon.

As soon as this Friday, temperatures are expected to be just over 100 degrees.

The highs are expected to stay in the triple digits for the next 5 days after that as well, peaking at an expected 106 on Sunday, July 7.

It's not like the temperatures are going back to the 70s or 80 after that.

Highs will still be in the 90s for now.

And this is just the start of summer in Yakima.

I hope you can keep cool and hydrated during these rough, hot summer days ahead of us.

This is just the beginning of these 100 degree days as we're bound to have more maybe as soon as later July into August.

With these warm, dry temperatures also bring the risk of wildfires which are known to happen around this time of year as well in Washington as well as Oregon, California, Canada and surrounding areas.

Here's hoping the wildfires are less than previous years. We have to do what we can to preserve our state best we can.

Watch for these temperatures coming soon, stay cool, stay hydrated and we'll get through it together.

