Washington State, in general, has been growing slowly, yet surely, year by year. With more and more people moving to Washington State from places like California, Texas, Arizona, as well as Idaho and Oregon, Washington keeps rising in population.

There is one town in Washington, however, that people are moving out of.

Like Washington's growth, not by a lot, but enough of a change where people are starting to take notice.

We recently mentioned the fastest growing city in Washington State but what's the fastest shrinking?

What Washington city is shrinking in population?

The fastest shrinking city in Washington State is our friends in Federal Way.



That's right. The once home of the legendary Enchanted Village is quickly turning into a humble village.

Okay, that may be a stretch, and now they focus most of their efforts on the water park, but still.

Travel website Alot mentions Federal Way has been on the decline year after year. It's unfortunate. Nicely nestled between Seattle and Tacoma, I always kinda liked it there.

Jobs can be a scarcity which explains the decline. In 2020 they had over 100,000 people living there. Today, according to Aterio it's about 97,000. Still plenty, but not as much as before.

Federal Way may be the fastest shrinking town in Washington State, but not the fastest shrinking area.

That honor belongs to Fairchild Air Force Base where, according to Patch, population of the base has declined about 20% over the last 10 years.

