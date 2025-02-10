There always seems to be some kind of food recall or safety alert happening in Washington State. More often it's due to something in the ingredients when it's not listed on the packaging so people who are sensitive to certain things may not know until it's too late.

Easy enough fix, they do a recall so people may return it for a refund or to replace the item as needed.

But with so many recalls, it's hard to keep track of them all.

Here's a list of products that the FDA has issued recalls on from the past month.

La Fiesta - Pan Rayado (Bread Crumbs)

8oz UPC#032327000886

Reason for recall: undeclared sesame

So far, no illness or injury has been reported.

From the Monkey Mop company.

Monkey Mop BBQ Sauce - 12 oz. glass bottle

Reason for recall: Undeclared milk

Swamp Mob BBQ Sauce - 12 oz. glass bottle

Reason for recall: Undeclared soy

Atomic Mop BBQ Sauce - 12 oz. glass bottle

Reason for recall: Undeclared milk and wheat

So far, no illness has been reported.

Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry Flavor

Reason for recall: Undeclared milk

So far, no illness has been reported.

NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip and Dark Chocolate Pretzel nutrition bars

Reason for recall: Undeclared milk

11 reports of allergic reaction had been reported linking to this product.

My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet

6 ct box weighing 7.5 oz

Reason for recall: undeclared pasteurized cooked egg white

so far two cases has been reported from people having a minor allergic response.

See each of those and check for the photos on those pages to see if it's the same you have at home.

