Fan Fest Northwest is running the first year here in Yakima on Saturday, October 11.

This convention features comics, cosplay, video games, special celebrity guests, and a lot more.

It's bound to be a blast.

Tickets have been on sale but if you're on the fence, we have a special promo code to save you 10% on your ticket price.

The special guests for Fan Fest Northwest are great for a first-year, as well. There's going to be Michael Welch who you may know as Mike Newton (Bella's friend) from Twilight.

There'll also be plenty of voices in your favorite shows, too, like Edward Bosco who you've heard in Helluva Boss, Hazben Hotel and Pokemon, Bill Rogers from Pokemon, Rachelle Heger from Little Witch Academia, Fire Emblem: Engage, and I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level. Yes, that's the name of the anime.

Jessica Wings will also be there in person, too. She has a huge following on TikTok with almost a million followers and tons of interaction on Instagram and other socials as well.

I hope you can make it to Fan Fest Northwest this Saturday, October 11th at the Yakima Convention Center.

Fan Fest Northwest Promo Code

Save 10% on your tickets when you purchase them through fanfestnw.com and tell them I send you there, personally.

Seriously, just use code RIGGS and you'll save 10%. Nice and easy.

Fan Fest Northwest is allowing me to save you money. I don't get a cut or commission, but I'm a fan so if you go I'll see you there!

