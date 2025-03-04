On Facebook, I saw this logo.

Fan Fest Northwest. Interesting.

When I first saw this you may think it'd be another event in Seattle or even near Seattle like Bellevue or Renton or something. But what got me even more excited was the text saying it's coming to Yakima.

Fan Fest Northwest is coming to Yakima

Well, I'm no stranger to fan fests and geek fests and comic cons and comicons and all points in between so I was excited as I always love a new fan fest to attend.

As of now, there isn't a lot of information about this event. But I did some digging and here's what we know.

This event is coming to Yakima this Fall.

This event is in support of Rod's House in Yakima and the wonderful service they provide for those in Yakima.

And that's honestly about it so far. I'm sure I'll know more soon as I have messages and emails out to several sources so we'll know more sooner than later.

But if know anything about fan fests (which is a LOT as I attend several conventions across the country throughout the year, here are a few things we could possibly expect.

Again, these are all rumor and theory so just because I'm listing them here doesn't mean they're actually going to happen, but here's hoping.

What Yakima's Fan Fest Northwest Might Have

With most fan fests I've attended, they've had an exhibitor hall full of people selling amazing items. Items like toys, new and old, video games, new and old, anime items, props, trinkets, custom items, and a lot more.

Cosplay. A lot of cosplay. Both from the people in town and even professional cosplayers who travel from out of town that might host a workshop or even host a cosplay contest. These are always fun and let's you enjoy yourself at an event like this.

These fan fest-events often have celebrity guests. People you may see in movies, tv shows, character voices in cartoons and anime and video games, people you grew up with now accessible to get a photo taken or get your favorite item signed by them or get a signature on a photo of them.

They often have what most conventions call an 'artist alley' which features local and regional authors and illustrators and artists selling their custom work in the form of books, stickers, paintings, comics, and many more options. They're always cool to see and you can speak to the artist directly.

I've been to several fan fest-type events that have live music as well. Not just local bands but they bring in artists who do, for instance, metal covers of anime and video game music. Or will bring in nerdcore hip hop artists who rap or sing about all things nerd culture. They're always fun to see and always put on a great show.

Along with games, I've seen many events that have video games set up to play for free. Arcade machines that don't require quarters, all the consoles from Atari and NES to Playstation all set up for anyone to have fun playing 5 decades worth of video games. They'll sometimes even have tournaments to find out who the best players are and award them trophies. Are you the best Smash Bros. player in town? Are you untouchable at Street Fighter 6? If they have tournaments, you can put that to the test.

They often have a tabletop gaming area, too. People at tables all playing the same game as groups and teams. New games and classic games alike. I love to see it. A great way to network.

There's so much more we can speculate but in the meantime, we'll find out more when we know more.

You can LIKE their Facebook page for more updates as they happen. And when we know more we'll let you know more as well.

