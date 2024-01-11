End of the Era: Fruit Stripe Gum is Official Discontinued
For more than 50 years there was one chewing gum on the market that had a super impactful fruit flavor... for about 10 seconds. This gum was still as iconic as it gets when it comes to marketing and how products can be fun with the zany zebra stripes and colorful packaging. This definitely wasn't the boring gum your grandma would give you that was so minty it would freeze your throat when you inhaled while chewing on a crisp late autumn evening.
According to CBS, The company behind Fruit Stripe gum, Ferrara, has said it is no longer in production. In fact, they stopped production in 2022 with no plans to continue so people are only now realizing this as product is starting to run out.
Gonna place a huge order on Walmart or Amazon? Don't bother, they're already sold out. Mostly likely to the scalpers than the fans, but I guess that's how it all works.
They do have some on ebay if you wanna pay through the nose for it. Talk about Yikes!
This isn't the first time this had happened. When Hostess announced it was no longer going to be producing their classic snack cakes like Twinkies, Ding Dongs and other favorites, many rushed to stores to buy out any remaining inventory for their own personal stock or for ebay reselling purposes. Then it came back a year or so later.
Will Fruit Stripe every come back? It's hard to say, but I wouldn't count it out. Even if another company steps up and makes the most similar product ever that would even have the flavor last longer, I could see that happening as well.
