Okay, I finally saw the 'sticker shock' when it comes to buying eggs in Yakima.

I don't pay a lot of attention to the price of most things. I just know about what they go for.

I figure a dozen eggs are often about $3 each. I just get the cheap ones. They have other, fancy eggs in different containers that may cost a little more, but I figure a dozen eggs is around $2.49-$2.99. Maybe even $1.99 if you find them on sale.

I just bought eggs today... $8.49

And that's just a basic dozen.

What happened? Why so expensive?

Well, a few factors including avian flu which has caused, basically, an egg shortage so that good ol' supply and demand in full effect.

And, though, I don't eat eggs every day, I do use them in cooking and baking pretty regularly.

But at that high price, I may start looking for alternatives.

What are some egg substitutes?

If you can't afford eggs or are looking for alternatives when the ingredients call for eggs and you don't have any handy, here are a few items you can sub for eggs thanks to our friends at Healthline.

Applesauce - 1/4 cup = 1 egg

Yogurt - best to use plain flavored, 1/4 cup = 1 egg.

Mashed banana - half a mashed banana = 1 egg (though it may give whatever you're cooking a slight banana flavor)

Peanut Butter - 3 tablespoons = 1 egg but know it'll also effect the flavor. Almond butter or cashew butter can also work. Creamy, definitely.

Carbonated Water - They say it works great especially for lift like cake. 1/4 cup = 1 egg

Of course, when in doubt, you can always use the eggs-in-a-carton as well.

