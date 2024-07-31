Everyone has their favorite factoids about random things. Those 'Did you know?...' ice breakers about actors or science or something fun.

The kind of statements or sharing of knowledge that won't win you any awards, but may just have you get a higher score on your local pub's trivia night.

Only in Washington is a great site for fun things about our state.

Their Facebook page posed the simple question:

Ooh, this should be fun. Here are some of the best factoids people couldn't wait to share.

John R.: "Walla Walla, WA is more north than Toronto, Canada."

Kristi B.: "Point Roberts, WA is only accessible by going through Canada to get to it."

Amy S.: "Silverdale was supposed to be named Goldendale, but the name had already been taken...Shout out to all my friends and family in Goldendale, I live 3 miles from Silverdale now!"

Tristian H.: "Vancouver, WA was originally "Fort Vancouver," a British fort and settlement. After the British got whooped (Cue chant: "USA! USA!") and they got pushed north, they started another Vancouver. Hence the two Vancouvers so close to eachother."

Joyce B.: "Washington has every type of outdoor sport available."

John P.: "It’s the only state with a green flag."

Brandon L.: "We got the weirdest and strangest things you could ever imagine seeing especially where I grew up around the Olympics! 👽"

Steve W.: "Washington is one of the few states with active volcanoes."

Paul F.: "It’s the only state named after a United States President."

Christina W.: "It's a state that has a little for everyone. Ocean beaches, beautiful lakes and rivers, rainforests, mountains, thick forested hills and long flat warm areas. The temperature can vary on the same day from under 60 to over 110 just depending where in the state you are standing."

Martha B.: "More waterfalls than any other state... By a lot!!!"

Ken B.: "There are native Prickly Pear Cactus 🌵 on both sides of the mountains"

AppChat us your fun Washington facts.

Get our free mobile app

BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Washington using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 Washington Innovations Invention and innovation happen all over the world, all the time - but there's no denying that Washington State has contributed a distinct collection of ideas that have changed the world. Here's a look at over 100 years of innovations created in Washington, as chronicled in part by the Washington State Department of Commerce Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

LOOK: Washington State's 33 Endangered Species There are endangered species everywhere in the world, but it can be hard to remember that some of them are close to home. Here are Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW)'s list of endangered species in the state, as last revised in February 2022 Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton