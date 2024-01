Oh, it's just like when you get congested and all you can think about is all the times you took breathing through your nose for granted. Even if you're a bit of a home-body the appeal to get out of town raises once you no longer have a safe option to do so.

Sure, you can leave whenever you want, but the idea that now you can't leave safely makes you want to leave even more.

And it doesn't have to be, like, to California or something. Even a nearby town or over the passes or something. Anywhere, just not here looking at the same unplowed streets out of your living room window.

Here are 5 day trips you can take once the snow clears.

Where: Seattle, WA

Why: Seattle Center

There's plenty to do at Seattle Center. Sure, there's the Space Needle but consider all the other fun options like the Pacific Science Center museum, MoPop and just whatever they have going on at the Armory food court as there seems to be a dance or show or vendor hall of sorts happening just about any weekend.

Where: Spokane, WA

Why: Riverfront Park

Riverfront Park in Spokane is a pretty hot spot for your kids playing on the giant Radio Flyer wagon or a ride on the in-doors carousel. There's also plenty of great food options in the area.



Where: Tri-Cities, WA

Why: Columbia Center Mall

Sometimes we'd hop in the car and go to Tri-Cities without much in mind. Even a trip to Columbia Center Mall could be fun enough for only an hour trip from Yakima. Yes, we have our own mall in Yakima, too, which is great, though Columbia Center Mall has a movie theater inside the mall, Barnes and Nobel which is a book store easy to get lost in and other stores that we don't have in town. And, again, it's only an hour-ish away.



Where: North Bend, WA

Why: Twede's Cafe

This legendary cafe has an amazing breakfast menu, superb lunch options and they're the type of place to put sprinkles on your hot chocolate. Locals know this place as thee spot. However, nationally this place is known to die-hard fans of the classic Twin Peaks tv show as the RR Diner. Though, yes, Twede's Cafe does have cherry pie and dame fine coffee, they have other selections of pie and drinks as well. They're also very aware of its cult status and you can buy RR coffee cups as well as coffee to-go as needed.

John Riggs, Townsquare Media John Riggs, Townsquare Media loading...

Where: Leavenworth, WA

Why: Everything

This fun Bavarian-looking town has so much cool stuff to see and eat it's worth the trip when you can make it. Even out of Christmas season this place is fun all year 'round.

Gingerbread Factory in Leavenworth WA Google Maps loading...

