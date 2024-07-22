There have been rumors and rumblings around Dave & Busters coming to Eastern Washington, including several rumors of one coming to Yakima that started last year.

Happy to say that Eastern Washington is finally slated to get the ever-popular Dave & Busters.

If you're not familiar, think of it like a grown-up Chuck E. Cheese. Tons of video games, ticket-games, VR experiences, interactive games, large TVs everywhere showing sports and other events, and all with a full service bar and restaurant.

The food, I think, is pretty fantastic.

This family-friendly place is slated to open in Spokane Valley, just on the east-side of Spokane near Spokane Valley Mall.

It's a great location as Spokane Valley Mall is still a hoppin' place for shopping so it's a fantastic location. And it's right off the highway.

Website yoursourceone.com has reported that city permits have been approved for this project. Now it's only a matter of time before they start.

As of this time, there's no slated opening date or anything.

So far, it's just city recordings showing that a Dave & Busters is planned to begin building a location by Spokane Valley Mall at 13921 E. Mansfield ave.

Fun, convenient location with plenty of other stuff happening around there, too. Including hotels which will make it easy if you plan on driving here just for Dave & Busters. When they open, I know I'll be visiting.

