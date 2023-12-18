Darigold Changes Milk Sizes; Won’t Work with WIC in WA, OR

Shrinkflation is something that's nothing new in our products. Remember when candy bars used to be bigger, or containers of ice cream or bags of chips. It seems like products keep getting smaller and smaller while prices keep increasing higher and higher.

Darigold did something recently that's causing some stirring online. Reading the comments on some of these posts online, it seems like some think Darigold did this on purpose just to avoid WIC but I wouldn't think that would be the case.

WIC have been posting these signs in the milk section of some stores to hopefully avoid confusion at the checkstand.

Darigold reduced the size of their containers from 64oz to 59oz. Although 5oz less isn't a huge dealbreaker, it is for WIC as now people who rely on milk from WIC don't have these Darigold products as an option.

Naturally, if you have any questions you can ask someone there or scan with the app to see if it's allowed.

Darigold milk in quart and gallon-sized containers are still available, though. If you have the WIC app it'll tell you what's still allowed as needed. Or if you have further questions you can email WAWICFoods@doh.wa.gov

This goes for Oregon as well. They sent out a memo.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today. Gallery Credit: Angela Brown

FOR SALE: Feast Yer Eyes on This Pirate Ship

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby. Gallery Credit: Stacker

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer