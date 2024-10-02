October is Cyber Security Awareness Month. Tips for Kids to Stay Safe in WA

Now that we're in October, there's a lot going on with Halloween and so much more.

Though one thing scarier than witches and zombies is your online security and safety.

October happens to be Cyber Security Awareness month and our friends at Screen Sanity have some helpful tips to ensure your kids are safe from threats of being online.

How to help your kids be safe online in WA

Best way is to try and put and end as early as possible. Talk to your kids about it. Here's a few questions they suggested asking.

What kinds of bullying have you witnessed?

How did it make you feel?

Did you feel like you could do anything to stop it from happening?

What do you think might have happened if you stepped in?

Have you ever been bullied? If so, did you tell anyone? Why or why not?

Do you feel like you could talk to me if you are bullied? How do you think I will react?

How would you respond if you noticed someone cyberbullying?

There are some staggering stats in the world of cyber security from Screen Sanity.

59% of U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online.

90% of teens who have witnessed online cruelty have ignored it.

Only about 1/3 of kids who are being bullied will ask an adult for help.

What is Cyber Bullying

Cyber bullying is a form of bullying but it's done behind a keyboard or gaming headset, not to your face. Could be repeated messages online, on YouTube, it could be harassment on an online video game. It takes many forms.

More stats from Screen Sanity.

83% are concerned about what their kids may be exposed to while online.

82% know which social media apps their kids use.

76% have regular conversations with their kids about what they see online.

72% say their kids talk to them about what they see online or on social media.

