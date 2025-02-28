My kids and I found ourselves at a local restaurant. A kind of place we could all agree on. As we were looking through the menu, one of my kids found themselves at the end of the menu. The dessert section.

It's always fun to look and, by all means, if we're going out to eat I don't mind splurging a bit and getting a dessert if it's something unique or something we can share.

This place had something called a crepe cake.

We were immediately intrigued.

Where to find a crepe cake in Yakima

We were at Sumo Hibachi and Sushi on Yakima Ave.

We were looking through the options for sushi or just something off the entre options. I settled for yakisoba as you can't go wrong with fried noodles. They got whatever they got. And we were very satisfied with our orders.

As it came time to finish the email, box up the leftovers and pay our bill, I had to use the restroom so figured if I went first, they wouldn't usher us out or anything so I did that and when I came back, lo and behold, instead of the check, there was a crepe cake delivered to the table.

One of the kids ordered is for us. How thoughful.

I was totally okay with it.

It's basically several layers of crepe (I think we counted 13 but I could be wrong) with a layer of cream between each crepe. And you eat it like any slice of cake.

It's a fun experience. I suppose one could peel off each individual layer, that may be fun, though a little messy.

If you want to try this for yourself in person, check out Sumo Sushi and Hibachi on Yakima Ave. in downtown Yakima.

