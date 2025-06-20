Washington Ranked in Top 5 Least States for Late Debt Payments
How are you doing on your credit card debt?
Yeah, credit cards can be a dangerous thing. Can get what you need quickly even if you don't have the cash up front for it and, after time, you're ending up spending more just paying it off.
There can be benefits to having a credit card, though. Like flight miles perks or rewards for using it so some just use their credit card for the bonuses and just pay it off in full every month.
There are many, though, who live in a vicious cycle of paying the minimum just to keep it active only to have to use that minimum payment to use the card again until the next payday. Becoming a slave to your own card, so-to-speak.
Fortunately, according to financial website Wallet Hub, Washington State is very good about paying credit cards on time.
Washington State ranked 4th for least delinquent on credit card payments.
First place goes to Iowa followed by Utah, then Montana.
The states that are the worst? The states that are the most delinquent in debt?
If you're curious, and if you have states in mind, it probably matches up.
First place goes to our friends in Mississippi followed by Louisiana. Then West Virginia, Alabama, and Arkansas.
Read More: Gone but Not Forgotten Restaurants in Yakima
Read More: Discontinued Items from McDonald's in WA
Read More: Can You Have Chickens in Your Backyard in Yakima?
LOOK: The richest town in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more
Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
25 richest people in America and how they did it
Gallery Credit: Wyatt Massey, Leesa Davis