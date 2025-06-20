How are you doing on your credit card debt?

Yeah, credit cards can be a dangerous thing. Can get what you need quickly even if you don't have the cash up front for it and, after time, you're ending up spending more just paying it off.

There can be benefits to having a credit card, though. Like flight miles perks or rewards for using it so some just use their credit card for the bonuses and just pay it off in full every month.

There are many, though, who live in a vicious cycle of paying the minimum just to keep it active only to have to use that minimum payment to use the card again until the next payday. Becoming a slave to your own card, so-to-speak.

Woman worried about financial problems.

Fortunately, according to financial website Wallet Hub, Washington State is very good about paying credit cards on time.





Washington State ranked 4th for least delinquent on credit card payments.

First place goes to Iowa followed by Utah, then Montana.

The states that are the worst? The states that are the most delinquent in debt?

If you're curious, and if you have states in mind, it probably matches up.

First place goes to our friends in Mississippi followed by Louisiana. Then West Virginia, Alabama, and Arkansas.

