Restaurant in Eastern Washington Makes the Most Insta-Worthy Milkshakes

Whenever I find myself in a new town, or a town I'm not as familiar with, I love looking for fun places to eat.

This was the case a few days ago when I was in a familiar town, but in an unfamiliar side of town where I usually don't travel to. Not because it's scary or anything, but literally because it's on a road I never take. This time we decided to check it out and I'm glad we did.

We found a place called Rock Top Burgers& Brew in Moses Lake. It's in a very popular side of town, but it's a road we never take as when we swing by Moses Lake, it's usually places just off the freeway exit.

This is a little more in town but in a very happening shopping district similar to our Union Gap. When you have that many stores in the same area, no doubt you'll have some great places to eat around there, too.

Get our free mobile app

Rock Top Burgers & Brew is another casual dining experience. If you prefer eating at places like Red Robin, Applebee's, etc, you'll love this place. They have a little of everything, quality food to my taste buds and menu items you may not find elsewhere.

Though I was looking to grab a sandwich (I ended up ordering the cheesesteak dip which was amazing) my kids pointed out these insane milkshakes.



They called them Celebration Shakes as they're the type you may order if you happen to be celebrating something. A birthday, a new job, straight As on a report card -- plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Me? I just wanted to order one so I could take a photo of it so I did.

Here are the options. They only have 3.

The Original which is vanilla w/ sprinkles, cotton candy, and a slice of birthday cake.

Candy Explosion which is vanilla or chocolate and tons of treats.

Death by Chocolate which is a chocolate shake with chocolate pretzels, chocolate-covered gummy bears, whoppers, and a chocolate brownie.

I went with Death by Chocolate.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Each celebration shake will run you $15 but, in my eyes, worth it on occasion.

You can check these out at Rock Top Burgers & Brew in Moses Lake.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America