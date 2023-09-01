You Drive By this Cozy Cafe in Yakima Every Day. Let’s Go In

Yakima has so many places to grab a quick bite with friends or just by yourself in the comfort of your own life or even a place to grab lunch needing a chance of scenery from work. This place should be high on that list. I bet you drive by this place all the time and you never thought to step inside.

Or, if you're like me, you tell yourself 'I really need to go there sometime'. Well, today was that sometime and I'm so glad I did.

The Taste and See Deli is conveniently on the corner of 11th and Spruce. Perfect if you work in that medical district on 11th in Yakima.

The first thing I noticed was how cozy the interior was. A few tables of varying types and even different seats if you want a traditional seat or a big ol' comfy chair. I love it.

They even had seats by these plants which was nice. I probably wouldn't eat a sandwich around these plants, but if I was just enjoying a warm drink, that may be fun.

I love they have the menu clearly listed on the wall but also have a paper menu up at the front when you place your order. I also like any place with a glass case of treats. They had a few to choose from. I grabbed one of the giant chocolate chip cookies.

I didn't quite know what to order. Maybe the Ham and Havarti or the grilled cheese. Something simple. Knowing and maybe sensing I was carrying a look of haunted lost options on my face she suggested the Pepper-Jack Club. Well, I love all things listed on the sandwich so I went for it. One rye as that was an option and, if I'm ordering a sandwich, I want to get something I couldn't just easily make at home. It came with a side option, I went for the soup. We'll talk about the soup in a minute.

The sandwich was amazing, to put simply. No lack of meat or cheese or flavor, it was great.

The soup, however, was a game changer.

They may not even know this, but the soup could be the best soup in all of Yakima. Maybe even the northwest until proven otherwise.

The soup that day happen to be the zuppa toscana which is a very flavorful soup though instead of gnocci they use tortellini. A Tortellini Toscana, if you will. There will be a time when I return just for the soup. Massive, massive amounts of this soup.

I will write about this soup individually, on its own, later. Trust me when I say this soup is one where you may drop the spoon and reflect on all of the other times you've had boring soup in your life.

Taste and See Deli on 11th and Spruce. It's worth a visit for a cozy lunch date. I need to try the breakfast sandwiches next time.

