Another day, another food recall.

And this time it's something that you may still have at your place from the holidays or whenever you purchased it last.

Kirkland-brand Smoked Salmon from Costco is being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

This recall actually dates back to October 2024 but they've just elevated the level to a Class 1 which is the highest form of recall.

Here's what to look for.

UPC 0 96619 25697 6

Lot# 8512801270

Best-by-Date 11/13/2024

I know it's past the best-by date but they just elevated this to a Class 1 so even though there's a chance it's still good, don't risk it.

So far, fortunately, no illnesses have been found directly linked to this, but don't take any chances, either. Listeria is known to cause severe illnesses and can be catastrophic for pregnant women.

These specific Kirkland Smoked Salmon double-packs have the familiar black border with 'Kirkland' text at the top. Check those UPC and best-by dates if you still have some laying around since the holidays. If you do, do not eat.

From the FDA:

Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume the products and are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard the product. Consumers with questions can call 718-383-8585 Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or contact the recall coordinators:

Mary Lee Kluger at mkluger@acmesmokedfish.com

Matt Ranieri at mranieri@acmesmokedfish.com

