Product Recalls happen often enough.

Sometimes it's because of unlisted allergens.

Sometimes it's because there may be metal shavings in the product from the processing machines.

Sometimes it's due to E.coli.

This time, the product recall is because bottles may shatter.

And, this time, they're not even asking you to return it for a refund. They want you to literally throw it away in a protective bag.

They don't want you to bring this glass-shattering bottle back to their stores.

Don't worry, you'll still get your refund.

In a letter Costco recently sent out, they're saying the bottles of Kirkland-brand Prosecco Valdobbiadene have the capacity to basically explode if unopened and left unused.

If you just have it hanging out in a wine cabinet or something, there's a chance it may explode.

Naturally, it's not every bottle and, so far, Costco hasn't made mention if it has happened or if anyone was harmed in this happening, but more of a preventative for future use as a way to play in defensive mode.

The letter in question came direct from Costco Wholesale to members who purchased this Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, item #1879870.

These are bottles that were purchased between April 25 through August 26 of 2025 in various states.

They asked people who purchased these bottles that, if they still have them, wrap them in paper towels, place them in a plastic bag first before disposing of them.

You can read the letter yourself from the Costco announcement. The letters seemed to have only been sent to those who bought this and only in select states.

