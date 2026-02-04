With the Super Bowl coming soon it is putting the Pacific Northwest into a Seahawk frenzy.

With the Super Bowl hype also comes all the interviews and media events featuring the players of each team.

Yakima's own Cooper Kupp was interviewed at such event recently from our local NBC-Yakima correspondent who was live at the event.

Since he represented the local scene, he asked Cooper Kupp the hard hitting question, "what's your favorite restaurant, in Yakima, when you go home."

Cooper Kupp's smirk

When the reporter says he's from Yakima, you see that smirk, that warm, shy smile he gets knowing there someone representing his hometown. It's warm and inviting. With even a quick 'how's it going?' thrown in there. Nice to see.

Cooper Kupp's favorite restaurants in Yakima

In this very quick Q&A session at this media event, he mentioned two restaurants.

You could see the wheels turning once the question was asked.

"I was a Major's guy. 'K, I was a Majors guy."

Easy enough.

He also goes onto to say he grew up going to Red Robin.

Though Red Robin, not from Yakima, but Yakima's location was the first one franchised out of Seattle so, for many in Yakima, Red Robin is local, too.

The reporter also follows up with how Spokane is treating him with applause from afar by lighting up the clock tower in honor of Cooper Kupp and the Seahawks as Cooper Kupp went to Eastern Washington University (go Eagles!).

From an Eagle to a Seahawk. Not bad!