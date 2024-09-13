Rumors Say Gordon Ramsay Is Coming to Spokane

Gordon Ramsay Rumors Spokane WA Canva loading...

"Yes, Chef!" The words we always hear on one of Gordon Ramsay's cooking shows, whether it's Masterchef, Hell's Kitchen, Masterchef Junior, or any of the other ones he hosts.

Redditors lit up the comment thread with a rumor that Chef Ramsay might be stopping by not one but two restaurants in the South Hill neighborhood of Spokane.

The diner in question was South Hill Grill.

Many locals think if Gordon Ramsay is planning on visiting GREAT restaurants in Spokane then he should be looking elsewhere.

Morty's, Pooles, Chalet, and Luna were among those mentioned.

I'm thinking its possible that the original poster is confusing Gordon Ramsay with another set of chefs because KHQ news reported that America's Best Restaurants is going to film an episode in Cantarito.

ABR is hosted by relative unknowns unless you are a regular fan of the traveling cooking show.

