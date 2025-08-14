Meet Voice Actors And Celebs At Tri-Cities Powerhouse Comic Con
Tri-Cities is getting a comic convention and it's happening on August 16-17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
The Tri-Cities Powerhouse Comic Con is happening at the Red Lion Inn in Pasco (by the airport) both Saturday and Sunday.
This comic con features everything you would experience at any convention. Celebrities, voice actors, shopping, cosplay, meet-ups, panels, trivia, and just that general vibe of hanging out with like-minded individuals.
Tri-Cities Powerhouse Comic Con Guests
You can meet Marc Price so I remember best as Skippy from Family Ties.
They'll also have the voice actors from the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Perfect opportunity for you to get your Sonic merch signed.
They're also going to have Linda Miller from King Kong Escapes.
And a lore more guests as well.
You can follow on Facebook to see more guest as they're announced as well.
They'll have cosplay contests for children and adults you can enter if you'd like. Or if you'd just like to watch from the audience, that's always welcome as well.
Tickets are available now and far more affordable than many other comics like the ones in Seattle or Portland.
In lieu of driving back and forth from Yakima you can easily stay at the Red Lion Inn as well.
Check out the Tri-Cities Powerhouse Comic Con website to learn more. I'll be there and report back when I get back.
