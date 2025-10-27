Coca-Cola Recalls Beverages Over Potential Metal Contamination
It's one thing if there's a product recall of an item that you don't use. You hear about it and think 'it doesn't pertain to me' so you move on with your life.
However, when something as big as this, with a product that you may use maybe even daily or you have friends that do, it is cause for concern.
Coca-Cola has issued a voluntary recall with concerns your drinks may be contaminated with metal.
Three Drinks Effected
It's just your standard-issue original Coca-Cola Classic effected by this product recall. This recall is also for Coca-Cola Zero and Sprite.
Specifically in the 12 oz. cans in the multi-packs.
Here are the specific items for this voluntary recall to look out for from the FDA:
Reason for the Recall
FDA says there could be trace elements of metal in these canned drinks.
This recall is specifically for the San Antonio area of Texas in that distribution region, but don't take any chances as you never know. Letting you know about this now in case this product recall spreads to the Pacific Northwest and in Washington State, specifically.
