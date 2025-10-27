It's one thing if there's a product recall of an item that you don't use. You hear about it and think 'it doesn't pertain to me' so you move on with your life.

However, when something as big as this, with a product that you may use maybe even daily or you have friends that do, it is cause for concern.

Coca-Cola has issued a voluntary recall with concerns your drinks may be contaminated with metal.

Three Drinks Effected

It's just your standard-issue original Coca-Cola Classic effected by this product recall. This recall is also for Coca-Cola Zero and Sprite.

Specifically in the 12 oz. cans in the multi-packs.

Here are the specific items for this voluntary recall to look out for from the FDA:

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12oz Can - 12 pack 49000042559 / FEB0226MAA

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12oz Can - 35 pack 49000058499 / FEB0226MAA

Coca-Cola 12oz Can - 24 pack 49000012781 / JUN2926MAA

Coca-Cola 12oz Can - 35 pack 49000058468 / JUN2926MAA

Sprite 12oz Can - 35 pack 49000058482 / JUN2926MAA

Sprite 12oz Can - 12 pack 49000028928 / JUN2926MAA

Sprite 12oz Can - 12 pack 49000028928 / JUN3026MAB

Reason for the Recall

FDA says there could be trace elements of metal in these canned drinks.

This recall is specifically for the San Antonio area of Texas in that distribution region, but don't take any chances as you never know. Letting you know about this now in case this product recall spreads to the Pacific Northwest and in Washington State, specifically.

