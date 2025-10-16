FDA Warns About Lead In Popular Cinnamon Products

Marat Musabirov

Last year there was a product recall for cinnamon due to what they said was dangerously high levels of lead.

Lead is something found to be harmful to children, pregnant ladies, and more.

What started out as a brand to avoid has turned into the FDA, over the course of just over a year, to now 16 cinnamon brands to watch out for.

16 Varieties of Cinnamon Recalled

See if you have these in your spice rack or pantry. If you do, return them, get your refund, or if it's easy to throw them away that's fine, just don't consume.

  • Singh Trading Inc. DBA Roshni Foods
    UPC code: 6251136 034139
    Best by date: BESTBY 020925
  • Haitai Inc. USA
    UPC code: 6251136 034139
    Best by date: BESTBY 020925
  • EUREKA INC. U.S.A.
    UPC code: 6251136 034139
    Best by date: May 2026

  • SLR Food Distribution, Inc
    UPC code: 0 688474 302853
  • Spicy World of USA
    Best by date: Best Before: July 2025
  • IHA Beverage, Commerce, CA
    IHA Beverage Issues a Voluntary Recall of Super Cinnamon Powder 4oz Because of Lead Contamination
    Asian Supermarket, Little Rock, AR
  • Sands Impex Inc.
    Dba Asli Fine Foods
    Asli Fine Foods . Recalls Asli Cinnamon Powder 7 oz Because of Possible Health Risk A&Y Global Market
    Columbia, MO
  • El Chilar
    Apopka, FL
    El Chilar HF, LLC. Expands Recall of El Chilar Ground Cinnamon Due to Elevated Levels of Lead El Torito Market D181EX0624 (Maryland)
    E054EX0225 (Maryland)
  • Moran Foods, LLC
    Saint Ann, MO
    Colonna Brothers, Inc. Issues an Updated Voluntary Recall for Marcum & Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon Because of Possible Health Risk Save-A-Lot Food Stores, Ltd.
    BEST BY:12/05/25 12 D8 (Missouri)
    BEST BY:12/05/25 12 D11 (Virginia)

    • There are several others as well that mostly pertain to other states or parts of the country.

    The FDA has a full list of cinnamon to avoid and return or dispose in the interest of health and safety.

