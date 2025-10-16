Last year there was a product recall for cinnamon due to what they said was dangerously high levels of lead.

Lead is something found to be harmful to children, pregnant ladies, and more.

What started out as a brand to avoid has turned into the FDA, over the course of just over a year, to now 16 cinnamon brands to watch out for.

Cinnamon sticks and powder, isolated on white background Marat Musabirov loading...

16 Varieties of Cinnamon Recalled

See if you have these in your spice rack or pantry. If you do, return them, get your refund, or if it's easy to throw them away that's fine, just don't consume.

Singh Trading Inc. DBA Roshni Foods

UPC code: 6251136 034139

Best by date: BESTBY 020925

Haitai Inc. USA

UPC code: 6251136 034139

Best by date: BESTBY 020925

EUREKA INC. U.S.A.

UPC code: 6251136 034139

Best by date: May 2026

Read More: $20 in Parking Lot Scam

SLR Food Distribution, Inc

UPC code: 0 688474 302853

Spicy World of USA

Best by date: Best Before: July 2025

IHA Beverage, Commerce, CA

IHA Beverage Issues a Voluntary Recall of Super Cinnamon Powder 4oz Because of Lead Contamination

Asian Supermarket, Little Rock, AR

Sands Impex Inc.

Dba Asli Fine Foods

Asli Fine Foods . Recalls Asli Cinnamon Powder 7 oz Because of Possible Health Risk A&Y Global Market

Columbia, MO

El Chilar

Apopka, FL

El Chilar HF, LLC. Expands Recall of El Chilar Ground Cinnamon Due to Elevated Levels of Lead El Torito Market D181EX0624 (Maryland)

E054EX0225 (Maryland)

Moran Foods, LLC

Saint Ann, MO

Colonna Brothers, Inc. Issues an Updated Voluntary Recall for Marcum & Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon Because of Possible Health Risk Save-A-Lot Food Stores, Ltd.

BEST BY:12/05/25 12 D8 (Missouri)

BEST BY:12/05/25 12 D11 (Virginia)

There are several others as well that mostly pertain to other states or parts of the country.

The FDA has a full list of cinnamon to avoid and return or dispose in the interest of health and safety.

12 West Coast Celebrities with Diabetes Diabetes affects millions of people. Over 500,000 people in Washington State alone - almost 10% of the adult population - have been diagnosed with diabetes. Even more have gone undiagnosed, or have been listed as prediabetic, according to the American Diabetic Association

Sometimes it helps to have role models to look up to that also have the condition. Here are some local celebrities from Washington, Oregon, and California who have been diagnosed with diabetes. Do any surprise you? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

10 Ways to Protect Yourself from Washington Mosquitoes Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

8 Ways to Clear & Keep Wildfire Smoke from Your Home Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster