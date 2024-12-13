It has now become an annual tradition for so many in the Yakima Valley.

The Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest presented by Gesa Credit Union.

This is happening December 12 - 22nd at State Fair Park.

Gates open at 4:30 with the event starting at 5 p.m. through 9 p.m.

The idea is you pay your admission ($15 for car, $30 for bus, limo, or rv) and casually drive through the different displays while listening to Christmas music on 99.3 FM thanks to Mega 99.3 and AgWest Farm Credit.

One of the highlights this year features a tree standing at 85 feet. I could see this tree clear as anything when I drove over the overpass off 1st and Nob Hill.

If you'd like something to snack on while you drive through, they have stops along the way for you to purchase items like caramel kettle corn, churros, 'pig candy' (bandied bacon on a stick), and even fried pickles.

They also have amazing hot chocolate available for purchase.

I had the chance to check it out and took plenty of photos. Here's just a glimpse of what you can see.

These photos don't do it justice. The mood and atmosphere as you're driving through with the Christmas music is everything.

Don't miss out anytime between today and December 22nd, 2025.

More info is found at statefairpark.org

Get our free mobile app

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

holiday light fest yakima John Riggs loading...

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years