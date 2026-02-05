Chips Ahoy! Expands Product Recall to Include More SKUs in WA
Late last year there was a product recall announced for the popular Chips Ahoy! brand for the Baked Bites Brookie.
This product recall was claimed last year when it was discovered that, due to the mixing process, small clumps of corn starch may be in your Baked Bites Brookies that, though small, could still be classified as a choking hazard.
For this updated recall, they've added more products that could have been involved and, thus, now added to this expanding recall.
Here are the products including SKU and UPC to look out for.
UPC: 44000086688
Best Buy: 09MAY2026, 10MAY2026, 11MAY2026, 12MAY2026
UPC: 4400008667
Best Buy: 09MAY2026, 10MAY2026, 11MAY2026, 12MAY2026
UPC: 44000085650
Best Buy: 10MAY2026, 12MAY2026, 18MAY2026
UPC: 4400008566
Best Buy: 10MAY2026, 12MAY2026, 18MAY2026
The FDA is marking this expanded product recall as a voluntary recall. That means if you don't mind finding a clump or can handle it without issue, then, as the old saying goes, 'no harm, no foul,' and go about your day.
However, if you have small children or eldery who may not be able to manage this you're welcome to discard or return for a full refund.
Fortunately, so far there haven't been any injuries or illnesses from this.
The FDA has sources on how to go about your refund as well as needed.
