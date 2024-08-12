These are eleven recipes that Washington State residents are searching up the most on the internet.

According to Google Trends, we sure do love 🐔chicken recipes, particularly in Spokane, Tacoma, Seattle, Yakima, and the Tri-Cities (Pasco, Kennewick, Richland).

Now that air fryers have been thrown into the mix (food pun intended), there are many ways to make some of our favorite classic chicken dishes that we've typically baked in ovens or in some cases, cooked in crockpots and Dutch ovens.

I was surprised that chicken and rice dishes weren't in the top searched recipes. Those are quick dishes to make, but checking out the list below, our favorite chicken recipes in Washington aren't those that are necessarily quick or easy to make.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE MOST SEARCHED CHICKEN RECIPES

Top 11 Chicken Recipes That Washington State Is Searching For Canva loading...

I love that there is quite a variety of chicken dishes in the list below. We've got cultural representation from some notable populations who call Washington home, like our Filipino and Mexican folks.

Get our free mobile app

You'll notice some Southern European flair, too, from countries in the Mediterranean (Italian and Greek) regions. And the list wouldn't be complete without some classic traditional American recipes.

Our residents are also searching for some comfort food chicken recipes that include beans and soups.

We've got one recipe that represents people who need some health-conscious chicken meals.

Compared to the national top searches for chicken recipes, Washington stands out with our global influences and desire for cooking with convenience.

From Piccata to Adobo: WA's Chicken Craze

Top 11 Chicken Recipes That Washington State Is Searching For These recipes have been searched the most by Washington residents since 2023.



MORE TO READ: A Big Costco Change That Members Need to Know Is Coming Soon

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett