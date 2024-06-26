Fans of chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, waffle-cut fries, and especially their famous Chick-fil-A sauce will be happy to know that Chick-fil-A is one step closer to opening a restaurant in Tri-Cities.

Where will the Chick-fil-A be in Tri-Cites?

Tri-City Herald reports that Chick-fil-A applied for a building permit so they can contruct their first Tri-Cities location in Kennewick on Canal Drive near Hobby Lobby.

This building is set to cost just over one million dollars.

Kennewick's Chick-fil-A is set to have a dual drive-thru lane and seating for near 100 people with 74 seats inside and more patio seating.

They'll also employ about 75 people when they open.

What does Chick-fil-A Mean to Fans in Eastern Washington

I can promise you that when it opens, not only will their dual lines be at full capacity for several days, maybe even weeks, but people from all over including Prosser, Sunnyside, Yakima, and northeastern Oregon will make the trek to Kennwick just to sample their menu.

As of now, the only Chick-fil-A in Eastern Washington is found in Spokane. And not even downtown Spokane but north Spokane.

There was a time when Tri-Cities had a Crumb Cookies where people from Yakima would drive over just to grab some, then drive back. Yakima now has a Crumbl Cookies.

I could see Chick-fil-A coming to Tri-Cities where people in Yakima will make the trek just to check them out and maybe, in the near future, Yakima will get a Chick-fil-A. Only time will tell.

There's no estimated opening date for the Tri-Cities location as of yet. Hopefully we'll hear something soon.