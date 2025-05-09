What to Expect when Chick-fil-A Opens in Tri-Cities
If you haven't heard, Chick-fil-A is in the process of opening in Kennewick.
This location marks the first Chick-fil-A in the Tri-Cities area, but not the first in Eastern Washington as there is a location in Spokane. Most of the locations are on the west side of the state with only just over 20 locations total.
Yakima, of course, still without a Chick-fil-A, for now.
Many are eager and excited to see this finally open in Tri-Cities and with the project getting closer and closer to being finished every day, it'll be open before you know it.
It's already even listed on the official Chick-fil-A website.
As of this time, there is no exact opening date.
This location on Canal just off of Columbia Center Blvd. in the Hobby Lobby parking lot. It's not right off of Columbia Center Blvd. but it's close to it.
See Discontinued Items from McDonald's in WA
When Chick-fil-A finally opens, expect long lines. Not just long lines because it's a new restaurant that people are excited to try, but because it's a first time for for something like this in the area.
And if you consider all of Tri-Cities as one city, it's the second largest area in Washington State (after Seattle) so lots of people will bring lots of lines.
And not just on opening day. Like, for the first couple weeks at least. Then you can still expect long lines at least during peak hours.
Chick-fil-A does have a two-line system much like McDonald's but they can only keep up so much, especially at prime parts of the day.
Tri-Cities, like Yakima, is excited for new restaurants coming to town, especially those franchised that we've heard about but may never saw here in town. It was the same when Yakima finally got Taco Bell locations in the early '90s with the long lines. Or when Carl's Jr. opened in Union Gap and the line of cars would spill out onto South 1st.
