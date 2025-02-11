Last August we mentioned another movie filmed in Yakima featuring local actors and locations, Cheater Cheater, was set to debut in theaters.

How fun would it be to go to the movie theater, the ones you always went to, and watch a movie featuring you or someone you know. What a trip that would be.

This was a reality for many as Cheater Cheater made its big screen debut at the Yakima Theaters last fall.

If you missed that opportunity or wanted to watch it again, the good news is the local movie, Cheater Cheater, is now available on streaming services so you can watch when you're ready to watch.

As of right now, you can watch this movie on Tubi. Tubi is an app that features movies and tv shows w/ ad interruptions so, yes, it's free, but you'll get ads along the way.

If watching movies on Amazon Prime is more your thing, you can rent and buy through Amazon as well so you can watch at home, on your phone, or anywhere. In purchasing it will be ad-free so that's always nice.

A lot of work went into this film. Hopefully if it was deemed a success by those involved they'll do more films around the Yakima Valley and include others here as well. If you've ever wanted to be in a movie, you never know... their next film could be looking for actors and extras.

You can also buy the DVD via Amazon.

Feel free to follow Del Kary Official for more Cheater, Cheater updates.

