It's official, Emerald City Comic Con has announced its dates for 2023 and will kick off on March 2nd through the 5th. They've already named a few guests, mainly big-voice actors from hit cartoons and movies. They've also announced stars like David Tennant from Doctor Who.

However, they're still getting the show put together and looking for other celebrities to join the show. Us being nerds we thought we'd throw a couple of names in the hat that we wanna see at this year's Emerald City Comic Con. So let's dive into here is

The Top 5 Celebrities we'd Kill to see at Emerald City Comic Con in 2023

5.) Robert Pattinson

It's hard to get big-name actors to join the ranks of Comic Con unless it's something they love doing. However, Robert Pattinson hasn't really been on the convention circuit since his days playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, Obviously, a lot changed. He left that role in his past and went on to do more artsy work, then returned to the limelight to dawn the Cape and Cowl. Nerds everywhere are saying this is the best Batman movie yet, so there's no question that he would rake in the cash at a comic-con. Seattle would lose their mind to see this name announced.

4.) Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn might not seem like a familiar name, however, the role he played is talked about amongst every stranger thing Fan since his debut in the last season. That's right, we're talking about Eddie Munson himself. The actor has stated how much he loved playing his character and also seeing the impact they had made on people around the world standing up and being themselves no matter the cost, much like his character. As we all know we more than likely won't see him return for the final season of Stranger Things, but that doesn't mean he can't be a guest of honor at Emerald City Comic-Con

3.) Tom Holland

The Web-Slinger himself, well kind of, Tom Holland is the Current Marvel Universes Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. The actor is head over heels for playing the Wall Crawler and loves surprising fans on a daily basis, you can see all the videos for yourself. The last time he was in Seattle was around 2019 for a convention, so why not bring him back in 2023 before his next trilogy of Spider-Man movies is out and he's another A-lister?

2.) John Cena

The Champ is Here! Well not physically but in our hearts he sure is, John Cena is a 17 WWE World Champion. Much like other wrestlers before he made the shift into Hollywood. Since then he's been in a number of comedies and action movies, but he hit gold with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. In that film, he played Peacemaker, a DC Comic book Anti-Hero who was obsessed with Peace, so much so that he would kill anybody, and he means ANYBODY who got in the way of his mission...for Peace. Fans loved his character so much that he got a spin-off show called Peacemaker and which skyrocketed his character into superstardom. So of course there are many reasons we wanna meet the Champ, which makes him the perfect guest for ECCC 2023

1.) Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is quickly becoming a household name, if you don't know who she is you do trust us. She's none other than Wednesday Addams from the hit Netflix show Wednesday. That's right, she is blowing up into the stratosphere of stardom thanks to the Netflix Series created and directed by Tim Burton. Not only was she the perfect choice to play Wednesday she actually brought some absence of life to the character (That's a pun.) The dance scene that took over T was actually choreographed by Jenna Ortega. So there's no doubt she's going to keep getting more and more roles and she's a must-meet now on the Comic-Con Circuit!

Who do you want to see at this Years Comic Con, be sure to let us know!

If you're looking to buy your tickets early, use the link below!

Emerald City Comic Con 2023 Tickets

