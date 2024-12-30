There's been a food recall from a pet food company based out of Oregon who sells in Washington State as well as many other states.

This has already caused the death of one cat who had contracted the H1N1 virus due to eating this pet food according to USA Today.

Get our free mobile app

This is from the Northwest Naturals brand who have issued a voluntary recall.

The specific one being recalled is Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw Frozen Pet Food.

If you have this and check for the Best By dates 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1.

If you have this, return it for a full refund.

This product is sold in Washington State as well as Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and in Vancouver BC.

If you need help, you may call 866-637-1872 or email info@nw-naturals.net.

The Northwest Naturals company issued this recall on December 24 in hopes to reach people who may have purchased this product so they can return it for their refund and for the safety of their cats.

The holidays, being what they are, sometimes news doesn't come through as needed and with most store being closed on Christmas Day it would have proved a challenge. Now that you can, you can return this product to the store from which you purchased it from for your refund.

It'd be a good idea in the safety of our furry friends.

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions: Stacker curated a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some scientific mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight. Gallery Credit: Stacker

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval