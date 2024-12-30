Cat Food Recall Due to ‘Bird Flu’ Contamination in WA
There's been a food recall from a pet food company based out of Oregon who sells in Washington State as well as many other states.
This has already caused the death of one cat who had contracted the H1N1 virus due to eating this pet food according to USA Today.
This is from the Northwest Naturals brand who have issued a voluntary recall.
The specific one being recalled is Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw Frozen Pet Food.
If you have this and check for the Best By dates 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1.
If you have this, return it for a full refund.
This product is sold in Washington State as well as Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and in Vancouver BC.
If you need help, you may call 866-637-1872 or email info@nw-naturals.net.
The Northwest Naturals company issued this recall on December 24 in hopes to reach people who may have purchased this product so they can return it for their refund and for the safety of their cats.
The holidays, being what they are, sometimes news doesn't come through as needed and with most store being closed on Christmas Day it would have proved a challenge. Now that you can, you can return this product to the store from which you purchased it from for your refund.
It'd be a good idea in the safety of our furry friends.
