Cat Food Recall — Possible Bird Flu Contamination

It's one thing to get yourself sick or your children, but food recalls don't always mean human food can be contaminated.

The most recent recall comes from a cat food made right here in Washington State.

The FDA has issued a voluntary recall on a specific cat food as it may be contaminated with bird flu.

Wild Coast LLC dba Wild Coast Raw of Olympia, WA is recalling lots of frozen Boneless Free Range Chicken Formula raw pet food for cats because it has the potential to be contaminated with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 also known as bird flu. -FDA

This is for both the 16oz and 24oz varieties.

You'll find this cat food frozen. Many stores have that little freezer section in the pet food aisle. It's a white container with green label. You can find a photo of it at the bottom of the FDA article.

Look for these numbers all with a 12/25 Best Buy date.

#22660, #22653, #22641, #22639, #22672 and #22664

So far, no humans have been reported to be sick from this, but it still could happen.

If you start having bird flu symptoms for yourself, the FDA recommends you see your doctor.

If your pet starts having bird flu-type systems which can include a high temperature, hard to breathe, low energy, low appetite or more severe symptoms like seizures, blindness, stiff joints, tremors, lack of coordination you should bring your pet to the local vet.

Wash your hands, sanitize as much as you can, and just be safe. There's too much stuff out there.

